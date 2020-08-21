Galena Park ISD’s new superintendent prepares to reopen schools

GALENA PARK, Texas – The new superintendent at Galena Park ISD is preparing to open schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An educator for nearly 30 years, Dr. John Moore now holds the top spot at GPISD.

“I’ve had pretty much every job there is to have here and this is my dream job, and I could not be more excited,” said Moore. But in his first few months on the job, Moore is taking on the biggest challenge a superintendent will ever face.

“Sometimes your most challenging issues become your greatest accomplishments,” he said.

With the help of the school board and other administrators, he’s getting ready for the district’s reopening plan.

“Public education will overcome COVID-19 just like it overcomes everything else that comes our way,” he said.

Among many safety measures, the district is using ultra-violet light machines in each classroom. “The light is so bright that it kills all the germs in the room and we have one of these for each campus,” said Moore.

Crews will also use mist cleaning machines daily. “You’ll actually see the mist come out and clean the top of the desks.”

It’s unknown what the year will look like for teachers and students, particularly seniors questioning if there will be proms or graduations.

Moore said it’s a possibility, but with safety at the forefront.

“We have a certain responsibility to the children of this community and we’re going to make sure we hold up our end of the bargain.”

Galena Park ISD’s virtual first day of school is set for Sept. 8.

Face-to-face classes could begin in October, but Moore said he and the school board will re-evaluate the situation.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that we take great care of the people that we love so much,” said Moore.