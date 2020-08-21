Authorities: Victim runs home, dies after being carjacked by 3 armed men

HOUSTON – Authorities are looking for three men involved in a carjacking that resulted in one person dying in northwest Harris County.

The incident happened Friday morning on Owens Cross Drive at Mckamy, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the armed men carjacked a man in his 70s near his home. The men made off with the vehicle and the man ran home where he had a heart attack and died, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared a tweet that said the men are believed to be involved in other carjackings in the area that happened earlier Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS(8477) or the HCSO at 713-221-6000.