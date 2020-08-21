5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, August 21

Here are things you need to know for Friday, August 21:

1. Texas will apply for federal program to get extra $300 per week for unemployed Texans

More than 10 states — not including Texas — have already been federally approved for additional jobless relief, providing an extra $300 or $400 in unemployment checks. On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott said he was directing the state employment agency to apply for the federal funding.

Once approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the money will provide an extra $300 weekly for jobless Texans, and another $100 on top of that if Texas decides to chip in.

2. Army asks for help in a search for missing Fort Hood soldier

The U.S. Army is asking for the public’s help in a search for another missing soldier in Texas.

Fort Hood officials issued a missing soldier alert Thursday night for Sgt. Elder Fernandes, 23. Police in nearby Killeen said Fernandes was reported missing Wednesday and was last seen or heard from Monday afternoon when his staff sergeant dropped Fernandes off at his home in Killeen.

3. Houston-area constable claims he was racially profiled during a traffic stop while in uniform

A Houston area constable said he was racially profiled, as part of a recent traffic stop. Waller County Precinct 3 Constable Herschel Smith, who is Black, said he found himself in handcuffs after he was pulled over in Harris County on Tuesday night.

Smith said he was driving his unmarked unit on Beltway 8 with exempt plates and wearing his uniform when he was approached by deputies from Harris County Precinct 5.

4. Lamar CISD students, staff test positive for coronavirus as district plans to reopen schools

A few days before students head back to class, Lamar Consolidated Independent School District announced Thursday night several new coronavirus cases within the district during a school board meeting.

Two George Ranch High school students have tested positive this week for COVID-19, while five employees also tested positive since returning to campus on August 10. The district also said 65 employees have reported positive results as of Wednesday.

5. Tracking the tropics: What to know about 2 tropcial depressions headed for Gulf

The KPRC 2 Severe Weather Team is tracking three systems that are moving through the Atlantic Ocean this week. Two of these systems will be in the Gulf of Mexico by Monday morning.

Here’s a look at what we know about each of the systems.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY

Jerboa [jer-boh-uh, jer-] (noun) any of various mouselike rodents of North Africa and Asia, as of the genera Jaculus and Dipus, with long hind legs used for jumping.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Aug. 21, 1959: President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs a proclamation admitting Hawaii into the Union as the 50th state.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The only athletic sport I ever mastered was backgammon.” - Douglas William Jerrold

