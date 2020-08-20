Worrisome trend: Fort Bend County sees significant decrease in COVID-19 testing

RICHMOND – In the last five weeks, Fort Bend County health officials have seen a 60% decrease in the number of country residents getting tested for COVID-19.

While hospitalizations rates for the virus appear to be decreasing, with the recovery rate for those infected is increasing, Ft. Bend County Judge K.P. George says the drop off in voluntary testing is troubling.

“Testing and contact tracing are the very few tools we have to combat this enemy,” George said. “Without adequate testing, there is no way to gauge the spread of the virus, and without that, (there’s) no way to eventually control it.”

And the falloff in testing comes at a worrisome time, with tens of thousands of children preparing to go back to school, county officials said testing and tracing is more critical than ever.

The decrease in testing is a regional issue, and public health officials can only speculate as to the cause. They said it may be that many people are distracted preparing for back to school in the middle of the pandemic, or it could be complacency, as the pandemic stretches on. Judge George also believes politics may play a role.

“It has become a political issue,” he said. “That is the (saddest) thing about the whole thing. COVID has become a political issue. And it never should be. There is no Republican or Democratic COVID.”

Whatever the reason, officials say it is vitally important for everyone to continue following simple procedures, wear a mask, keep your distance and get tested.

“We’re doing everything possible, every single day to combat this enemy. But I want our citizens to do their part,” George said.

Ft. Bend county provides free testing by appointment at five locations: Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Rosenberg, Fifth Street Community Center in Stafford, Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land, Gallery Furniture in Richmond and at the Seven Lakes Middle School in Katy.

Appointments can be scheduled online at FBCHEALTH.ORG or by calling 281-238-2363.