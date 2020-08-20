‘What’s Poppin” remix: Teachers’ ah-mazing back-to-school rap on virtual learning goes viral

Looks like these Georgia teachers picked up some rap skills over the summer and used some of that talent to welcome their students back through virtual learning.

Two Monroe Comprehensive High School’s teachers and cheerleading coaches, Callie Evans and Audri Williams, individually posted videos rapping about virtual learning and the coronavirus pandemic. They remixed the popular rap song “What’s Poppin,” by Jack Harlow, as they performed in the school’s hallway, with the Monroe cheerleaders dancing in the background while wearing masks.

Evans said she wanted to get her students excited about the upcoming year despite the pandemic, posting, “With all the uncertainty these past few months have brought, I want to be able to get my students excited for what’s to come. You all will still be great despite what we’ve been through. Let’s have a great year!

Williams also said she wanted to start the year off by helping students release anxiety, doubts and fear.

“We are in for a wild ride this school year, but let’s make the best of it!” she wrote. “What better way to release all of the anxiety, doubts & fears of the school year than to dance & turn up What’s poppin'?! 20-21 School Year, Let’s get it!”

You can watch the teachers’ videos below: