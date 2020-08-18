FBI needs help finding ‘Baby Bib Bandit,’ accomplice wanted in connection with armored car robbery

HOUSTON – The Federal Bureau of Investigation Violent Task Force is asking the public for help identifying two men wanted in connection with an armored car robbery in northeast Harris County.

Police said the robbery happened around 11:52 a.m. Monday at a Family Dollar on Homestead Road and Landor Street.

The two men reportedly approached the courier as he was leaving the store and demanded his bag, police said. The men were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to witnesses, both suspects were Black men. One of the men was caught on camera and officials dubbed him the “Baby Bid Bandit” because of a white cloth tied around his neck that resembled a baby bib.

The suspect is believed to be in his mid-20s and is about 6′1″. He has a slender build and sports dreadlocks with gold tips.

He was last seen wearing the white cloth, a blue shirt and basketball shorts. Police said he was armed with a semi-automatic pistol.

His accomplice is described being about 5′6″ with a medium build and a low fade. Police said he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-(TIPS)8477 or the FBI Houston Field Office at 713-693-5000.