5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, August 18

Here are things you need to know for Tuesday, August 18:

1. Texas becomes 4th state to surpass 10,000 virus deaths

Texas surpassed 10,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths Monday as the lingering toll of a massive summer outbreak continues, and health experts expressed concerns that recent encouraging trends could be fragile as schools begin reopening for 5 million students across the state.

2. Houston’s small business owners can soon apply for up to $50K grant for pandemic relief. What you need to know

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the launch of Houston’s Small Business Economic Relief Program during Monday’s daily briefing on the city’s COVID-19 cases.

Small business owners can apply for an SBERP grant beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The $15 million program, funded with the city’s allocated CARES Act funds, will provide immediate and short term assistance to small businesses and chambers of commerce that have been impacted by the pandemic.

3. Houston home builder skips big step, leaves smart homes dumb

Buying a new home is a big moment. Moving in is exciting; but several new homeowners in one Houston community say their brand new homes are missing a crucial utility, especially during the pandemic. They have no internet service.

Tidwell Grove is just 10 miles from downtown Houston -- brand new homes just outside the Loop. Each home is equipped with a smart home system, but people who live there said that the lack of internet service has left their homes dumb.

4. Texas Supreme Court rules against Cy-Fair teachers union, ruling teachers must return to work

The Texas Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District in a fierce battle between the district and the teachers union over returning to campus for training ahead of the start of the school year.

On Friday, a Harris County District Judge granted the Cy-Fair American Federation of Teachers (Cy-Fair AFT) a temporary restraining order, which prevented teachers from being forced to physically be in a school building before Sept. 7. The first day of classes will be on Sept. 8 in Cy-Fair ISD.

5. Harris County clerk encourages vote by mail, despite USPS slowdown

As lawmakers in Washington battle over the fate and funding of the United States Postal Service, Harris County’s head election official is trying to reassure voters their local post office is up to the challenge of handling mail-in ballots this fall.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY

Fauteuil [foh-til; French foh-tœ-yuh] (noun) (French furniture) an upholstered armchair, especially one with open sides.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Aug. 18, 1991: Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev is placed under house arrest during a coup by high-ranking members of his own government, military and police forces.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Love is a tyrant sparing none.” - Pierre Corneille

