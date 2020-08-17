Spring ISD siblings reflect on virtual classes as school year begins amid pandemic

HOUSTON – The Spring Independent School District was one of more than a dozen school districts that started virtual classes Monday.

“I feel pretty good about not going to school and how we’re going to do online,” said Spring High School sophomore Keaton Hansarik. “I’d prefer to go to school because I feel like I can learn better by seeing the teacher and talking with her.”

His sister Kaylee, who is set up in another room, is a senior.

“I think it may be a little bit difficult because we’re not in a classroom, in front of a teacher, but I guess this is best, what we got right now,” Kaylee Hansarik said.

The students were learning from home while some teachers were teaching from their classrooms.

“We gave our teachers the option of either working from home or coming in if they chose to do so,” said Spring ISD Superintendent Rodney Watson, Ph.D.

Spring ISD students are set to return to face-to-face classes on Sept. 8, but Watson said 66% of students plan on remaining in a virtual classroom.

The district’s hope is to get children back in the classrooms when it’s safe to do so.

“Being in school is the best place to be, for students to be, and for education, and we can’t wait to get our kids back here as soon as we’re able to do that,” said Watson.

Starting Monday, Spring ISD was providing breakfast and lunch for students at all elementary schools.