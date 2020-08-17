PHOTOS: This is what the first day of virtual, in-person school looks like in the Houston area, beyond

HOUSTON – The school year is upon us and that means educators are getting creative about how to take on the challenges of living in a pandemic as well as a new year of educating the Houston area’s youth.

KPRC 2 is taking a look at some of the ingenious ways educators in all kinds of schools are coping with issues prompted by the pandemic, particularly those surrounding in-person learning and social distancing.

Take a look at the classroom setups shared on social media from the Houston area and beyond.

Our Houston area teachers are working hard to make it fun and exciting to come back to school

Social distancing in schools headed back to their classrooms in the Houston area:

Van Vleck ISD in Matagorda County is using sneeze guards on every desk for students and teachers. Do you think they’ll be effective? @KPRC2 #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/j5TQGNyrM4 — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) August 17, 2020

It’s FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL for students at St. Martha Catholic School in Kingwood. 80-percent of 320 kids are returning to the classroom. There are a lot of changes. @KPRC2 #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/sDJMRW4lcG — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) August 13, 2020

Putting safe tools to the test -- like this homemade hand sanitizer station that works with a foot pump.

Cody made me a foot pump hand sanitizing station for my classroom! Love it! 😍 Let me know if you need one! Holds a 30... Posted by Ashley Martin on Monday, July 20, 2020

Virtual learning is happening in our area and kids are making the most of the situation

First day of Virtual Learning is finally here! I have a Senior and a Sophomore! To the teachers and admin...we appreciate you! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼#wereallinthistogether #FBISDreimagined @KHS_Cougars @FortBendISD pic.twitter.com/wzOmjvb1cM — MRS. EVANS 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 (@cgevans123) August 17, 2020

Take a look inside these classrooms and their ingenious ways to keep kids safe

This truck idea is GENIUS.

No playing. Masks all day. Six feet apart at all times. School seems like a frightening place, when you read about all... Posted by Maybe I'll Shower Today on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Borrowed an idea from our English Department, but brought our own French flair! Please sit at a #Francophone country to maintain our #SocialDistancing guidelines! @PisgahHigh #langchat #wlcovid19https://t.co/VjrpxfAiwL pic.twitter.com/uRApH6o0kI — Pisgah High School French (@PisgahFrench) August 14, 2020

Practicing safe social distancing on school buses. This is one effort to help bus drivers stay safe.

.NHTSA recommends that student transporters can use plexiglass barriers and soft-shield curtains in #schoolbuses to ensure #socialdistancing between drivers and students during #COVID-19, but only if certain safety conditions are met. https://t.co/bgnhRJY39e — SchoolTransportNews (@STNMagazine) August 15, 2020

Going back to school is controversial.

We're working hard behind the scenes to ensure we have the #SocialDistancing, #safety and #hygiene measures in place for when our students and staff return to 35 BSQ!



Special thanks to our amazing cleaning team for all their continued hard work! pic.twitter.com/4PxJjDvSrg — School of Education (Bristol University) (@SOEBristol) August 17, 2020

Students & parents are waiting at a govt school in Coimbatore, seeking admission after Tamil Nadu govt's order, that stated admissions for Classes 1-10 shall start on August 17.#COVID__19 #SocialDistancing @xpresstn @shibasahu2012



Express Photos | @rk_clicks pic.twitter.com/xiJsslJZLm — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) August 17, 2020

Happy Monday!

We are ready for school this morning. Our teacher's in-service in social distance style! #socialdistancing #learning pic.twitter.com/m0eety50lY — St.John XXIII School (@John23MidOH) August 17, 2020

Once again, welcome back Sekolah Tenby Titans! Next week our Tenby International School Titans will be back.

Dear Titans, we would like to give a gentle reminder on complying with existing social distancing measures.#NewAcademicYear #SocialDistancing #StudentWellbeing pic.twitter.com/svImxYlx9m — Tenby Schools Ipoh (@tenbyipoh) August 17, 2020

Let us know which setups you like best and you think would be the most effective to keep kids safe.