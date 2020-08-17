87ºF

Local News

PHOTOS: This is what the first day of virtual, in-person school looks like in the Houston area, beyond

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Houston, school, classroom
It’s FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL for students at St. Martha Catholic School in Kingwood. 80-percent of 320 kids are returning to the classroom. There are a lot of changes.
HOUSTON – The school year is upon us and that means educators are getting creative about how to take on the challenges of living in a pandemic as well as a new year of educating the Houston area’s youth.

KPRC 2 is taking a look at some of the ingenious ways educators in all kinds of schools are coping with issues prompted by the pandemic, particularly those surrounding in-person learning and social distancing.

Take a look at the classroom setups shared on social media from the Houston area and beyond.

Our Houston area teachers are working hard to make it fun and exciting to come back to school

Social distancing in schools headed back to their classrooms in the Houston area:

Watch KPRC 2′s Cathy Hernandez’s full report on school measures here.

Putting safe tools to the test -- like this homemade hand sanitizer station that works with a foot pump.

Cody made me a foot pump hand sanitizing station for my classroom! Love it! 😍 Let me know if you need one! Holds a 30...

Posted by Ashley Martin on Monday, July 20, 2020

Virtual learning is happening in our area and kids are making the most of the situation

Take a look inside these classrooms and their ingenious ways to keep kids safe

This truck idea is GENIUS.

No playing. Masks all day. Six feet apart at all times. School seems like a frightening place, when you read about all...

Posted by Maybe I'll Shower Today on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Practicing safe social distancing on school buses. This is one effort to help bus drivers stay safe.

Going back to school is controversial.

Let us know which setups you like best and you think would be the most effective to keep kids safe.

