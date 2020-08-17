Family, loved ones gather to remember a young mother who was shot and killed

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Family and friends gathered in Missouri City Sunday to release balloons and remember the life of 19-year old Maylaysia Levy.

“I’m just grateful for the support because it does help and it does make me feel good,” said Maylaysia’s mother Quiniecesha Levy.

Levy died on August 8 after she suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators said Levy’s boyfriend Antwon Norman claims he was attempting to put the safety on his gun when it went off.

He was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Police said the couple’s 1-month-old baby girl was in the room at the time of the shooting.

“She was excited about life, she was excited about being a mom, she hadn’t even gotten to take a picture with her baby,” said Levy.

Maylasia’s funeral services have been scheduled for Wednesday.