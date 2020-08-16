HCSO: 2 women stabbed during home invasion

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two women were stabbed during a home invasion in Harris County.

Around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, Harris County deputies was dispatched to the 7100 block of Smiling Woods Lane in reference to a home invasion. On arrival, deputies found two women with stab wounds.

Both women were transported to an area hospital by ambulance. Both women are in stable condition, authorities at the scene said.

Investigators said they believe the attack was random.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.