Ask 2: How are schools being sanitized?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: How are schools being sanitized?

Answer: In preparation for the reopening of schools, many Houston-area districts have outlined its social distancing measures and COVID-19 protocols upon students’ return to the classroom.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, school districts have addressed its sanitation and disinfecting practices that will take place in order to limit the spread of coronavirus on campus.

Here is Houston ISD’s cleaning and disinfection protocols:

Facilities, Maintenance, and Operations employees will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding the cleaning, sanitation, and disinfection of all district facilities.

High-touch areas — such as restrooms, main offices, early childhood classrooms, and employee sign-in/ sign-out areas — and will be identified and cleaned more frequently.

All schools and offices will be provided with enough hand soap, paper towels, tissues, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant to accommodate frequent cleaning of high touch areas, and stock will be replenished regularly or upon request. In classrooms, teachers must ensure all shared items are sanitized between uses.

KPRC 2 is providing reopening outlines with the latest updates -- including on cleaning -- for more than 40 Houston-area school districts. Find all of them on our back-to-school page here.

For a quick glance at your school district and what others are doing, click here.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.