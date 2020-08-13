Do you know him? Officials seek help identifying man’s body found in the surf in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – Officials are asking for public help identifying a man’s body that was found in the surf in Galveston.

The body was found near the Kahala Beach area on May 10 around 12:30 p.m., according to David Florence, the chief investigator at the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He is a Black man believed to be between the ages of 17 and 35. Florence said the man was in good physical shape, had black hair and was found wearing gray Calvin Klein boxers and white Under Armour slip-on sandals, which he had pulled onto his forearms.

There was no identification on or near the body and no abandoned vehicles in the area.

According to Florence, there have been no leads in the past three months so they are asking the public for help identify him.

Anyone with information can contact the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s office at 409-935-9274.