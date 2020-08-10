Hidalgo’s update on school reopening plan for Harris County postponed

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has postponed an update originally scheduled for Monday on how schools in Harris County will be allowed to reopen classrooms.

The health authorities in both Harris County and Houston signed a joint order in late July that shuttered schools to in-person instruction until at least Sept. 8.

That order was thrown into question after the state’s attorney general said he doesn’t believe local officials have the authority to keep schools closed.

A spokesperson for Hidalgo said she was not yet clear on a new date for the news conference.

