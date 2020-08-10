86ºF

Local News

Hidalgo’s update on school reopening plan for Harris County postponed

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Back To School, Education, Harris County, Lina Hidalgo, Local, Houston
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo wears a mask during a news conference in Houston on June 22, 2020.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo wears a mask during a news conference in Houston on June 22, 2020. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has postponed an update originally scheduled for Monday on how schools in Harris County will be allowed to reopen classrooms.

The health authorities in both Harris County and Houston signed a joint order in late July that shuttered schools to in-person instruction until at least Sept. 8.

That order was thrown into question after the state’s attorney general said he doesn’t believe local officials have the authority to keep schools closed.

A spokesperson for Hidalgo said she was not yet clear on a new date for the news conference.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the news conference whenever it happens.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: