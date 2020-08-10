Ask 2: How long will virtual learning last?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: How long will virtual learning last?

The answer: Depending on each Houston-area school district, virtual learning could range from three to six weeks, with some schools delaying the start of in-person learning until after Labor Day weekend.

Because of the uncertainty of the current situation due to COVID-19, virtual learning could last longer.

In most districts, parents also have the choice to keep their kids in virtual learning for a semester or for the whole 2020-2021 school year.

Katy ISD, and Klein ISD will begin the school year virtually Aug. 19, with plans to reassess depending on the current state of the pandemic.

Houston ISD plans to begin the school year virtually on Sept. 8, with a proposed start date for in-person learning on Oct. 19.

Alief ISD started the school year virtually Thursday but has no definite date on when students can return to campus for on-campus learning.

