HPD: Woman shot in chest, killed at Houston apartment

HOUSTON, Texas – A woman was shot and killed at an apartment in Houston Saturday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Around 10:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in progress at an apartment in the 3300 block of Alice Street, near the South Freeway. Upon arrival, officers located an adult woman suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. A man investigators believe was her relative was performing CPR on her. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s family told officers the shooting was accidental.

All the individuals that were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting were taken into custody for questioning.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.