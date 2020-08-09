3 people shot while changing tires in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas – Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting late Saturday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in progress in the 6300 block of West Bellfort Boulevard, near Bob White Drive in southwest Houston. Upon arrival, officers learned that three gunshot victims, two men and one woman, were transported to the hospital via a private vehicle.

Upon an initial investigation, officers determined that the group had been at a small party prior to the shooting. When the three individuals went to their car they discovered it had flat tires. As they were attempting to change the tires, a grey vehicle pulled up next to the group and fired multiple rounds, striking all three of them.

HPD Commander Ron Borza said officers found around 15 to 20 rounds at the scene.

Family members told officers the victims are expected to survive.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.