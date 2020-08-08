Katy ISD seeks parent feedback for meal distribution program ahead of virtual start

HOUSTON – As the Katy Independent School District prepares for a virtual start of the school year, the district is asking for parents’ feedback on an essential program that many families rely on.

While students won’t return to school campuses until Sept. 8, Katy ISD says it is committed to continuing to provide “Grab and Go” meals for students to bring home during the three-week virtual instruction period.

RELATED: What you need to know about Katy ISD’s 2020-2021 school plans

Students who have elected to continue with Katy Virtual Academy after Sept. 8 will continue to have access to “grab and go” meals. However, a new set of distribution locations will be established.

The district is seeking parents’ input for its meal distribution program ahead of the first day of school on August 19 to better equip the District’s service locations for the first three weeks of school.

On Saturday, Aug. 8, parents will begin receiving a Katy ISD Back-to-School Food Service Survey through K12 Insight.

The survey closes on Wednesday, August 12.