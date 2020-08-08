HPD: Man on life support, another injured in possible road rage shooting

HOUSTON, Texas – One person is critically injured and on life support and another suffered minor injuries following a possible road rage shooting, according to the Houston Police Department.

Around 2:30 a.m., Houston police received a report that two individuals with gunshot wounds were being treated at an area hospital.

Upon arrival, police learned that a man had driven himself and his injured passenger to the hospital following a possible road rage shooting. According to the Houston Police Department, the victims told investigators that while they were driving, they had gotten into a road rage situation with two men in a truck. At some point, the men in the truck shot at them. After being struck, the victims rushed to the hospital.

Police described two possible suspects as white men with shoulder-length hair. The suspect vehicle is a black pickup truck. Police said they recovered a vehicle fitting the description at another scene.

The details surrounding the shooting incident are unclear and an investigation is ongoing.