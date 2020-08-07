94ºF

Reward increased to $10,000 for identities of protesters seen throwing debris at officer

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Police search for protesters who used construction debris to assault officer on May 29, police said. (Houston Crime Stoppers)

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers Houston has increased its reward to $10,000 for information on protesters who used construction debris to assault a Houston police officer during the George Floyd demonstrations.

Anyone with information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this assault case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Original story:

Houston police are searching for several suspects who were seen in police body camera footage using construction debris to assault an officer on May 29 during protests against police brutality.

The footage shows that around 9:54 p.m., the suspects assaulted a police officer near the 1400 block of Congress Street, officials said.

The suspects were seen throwing rocks, concrete and wood at the police officers, leaving one officer seriously injured and hurting nearby bystanders as well.

The suspects involved will face aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer charges.

