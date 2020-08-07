Officials seek help identifying suspect who stole catalytic converters from several vehicles in Spring neighborhood

HOUSTON – Officials are asking for public help to identify a suspect who stole catalytic converters from several Spring, Texas vehicles and causing $51,000 worth of damages, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

At about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, officials received reports of the thefts in the 4600 block of Louetta Road.

When deputies arrived, they discovered several vehicles were missing catalytic converters and were severely damaged, officials said. The total property loss was estimated at $51,000, officials said.

Surveillance video captured a man wearing a white muscle shirt, denim shorts, white tennis shoes and a gray fishing hat, officials said. The suspect was seen driving a white SUV and is described as a Black man, who was about 20 to 25 years old, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 190-200 pounds.

If you have any information about this suspect or the crimes, you’re asked to contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office at (281) 376-3472.