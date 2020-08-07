Have you seen him? FBI Houston searching for man wanted in 2 bank robberies

Investigators described the suspect as a light-skinned Black male, approximately 5-foot-8-inches to 5-foot-10-inches tall with a thin build.

HOUSTON – A Houston man is wanted in connection to two robberies at First Convenience Bank in Houston.

According to the FBI Houston, the man robbed the First Convenience inside the Kroger at 9919 Westheimer around 2:28 p.m on July 29.

Investigators said the man wore a light blue hood with “WESTSIDE” in white letters on the front.

In the second robbery, the suspect hit the First Convenience at 5801 South Gessner Road around 9:24 a.m. on Wednesday.

The man is described as a light-skinned Black male, approximately 5-foot-8-inches to 5-foot-10-inches tall with a thin build. He is between 30 to 40 years old. In the latest robbery, the man wore a white mask, white gloves, a black do-rag, black sunglasses, black pants and black sneakers.

The FBI is asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS.