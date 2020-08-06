Search underway for man last seen jumping into retention pond in Cypress, deputies say

HOUSTON – A water rescue is underway for a man last seen jumping into a retention pond Thursday in Cypress, according to Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

Officials responded to at Telge Ranch subdivision retention pond on the 14000 block of Sycamore Side Way.

Investigators said after the man jumped into the water and did not come up, a few people tried to jump in and search for him.

Boats and the Harris County dive team are headed to the scene. Officials are asking for commuters to avoid the area as the search continues.