Fort Bend County Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns

HOUSTON – The 2020 Fort Bend County Fair has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

This is the first time since World War II that the county fair has been canceled. It was scheduled to run from Sept. 25 to Oct. 4.

The board members made the tough decision after consideration for the health and safety of its community, they said in a tweet. The Houston area has seen an uptick in cases over the past months due to community spread. As of Wednesday, the Fort Bend County health department is reporting 7,867 positive cases and 101 COVID-19 related deaths.

The Fort Bend County Fair said it will continue to honor its mission of “Benefiting Youth, Promoting Agriculture, and Supporting Education” by holding a modified livestock show and auctions and the queen’s scholarship contest pending approval of the COVID-19 mitigation plan.

Officials said the Grand Champions will be named, scholarships will be awarded and a Fair Queen will be crowned.

The Fair Association said it will continue to run its longstanding tradition scheduled to run next year from Sept. 24 – Oct. 3, 2021.