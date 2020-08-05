Houston man accused of sharing sexually explicit images of toddler on social media

HOUSTON – A Houston man was arrested, charged and indicted after authorities said he sexually exploited a child under 2 years old.

Richard Reyes Trigo, 34, was indicted Tuesday on charges of sexual exploitation of children as well as distribution and possession of child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

According to the DOJ, Trigo participated in a social media forum frequented by others who have sexual interests in children. Trigo is accused of viewing and responding to a post that contained terms commonly associated with the sexual exploitation of children.

“During the course of the chats, Trigo allegedly claimed he was sexually active with a minor female and claimed he performed sexual acts on her,” officials said in a news release.

Officials said Trigo later sent out four images of the child, some of which were focused on her privates, according to the charges.

Each of his charges carries a possible fine of up to $250,000. If convicted on the pornography charges, Trigo could face up between 15 and 30 years in federal prison.