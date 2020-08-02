Locals gather to watch SpaceX splashdown at Johnson Space Center

HOUSTON – Space enthusiasts gathered at Johnson Space Center on Sunday to watch the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour splashdown.

“It’s a big day in the life of NASA, it’s a big day for America. I’m just really excited for it,” said attendee Alan Bailey.

The crowd watched Nasa Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley return from the International Space Station through a special socially distanced live stream.

The splashdown was the first for U.S. Astronauts in 45 years.

“it’s always been a matter of pride for Houstonians, knowing we are the center of space exploration here in the United States, hopefully, that continues to be so.” said Bob Breen.