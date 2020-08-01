Son on the run after father shot in the leg, authorities say

A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the leg. Authorities said the man’s son is on the run in connection with the shooting.

At around 8:30 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a report that a man shot his father in the leg at a residence in the 4000 block of Annawood Circle in Spring.

Arriving units discovered that the son had barricaded himself inside the home. After a standoff that lasted several hours, authorities made their way inside the residence and found that the man had fled the scene.

Investigators are now searching for him.

The father was transported to an area hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive, according to authorities at the scene.