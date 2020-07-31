Ask 2: Will teachers be able to teach virtually from their classrooms?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Will teachers be able to teach virtually from their classrooms?

Answer: Although many Houston-area school districts will begin the year with all students participating in remote instruction, some teachers will be back in their classrooms while educating their students through a virtual format.

Teacher work requirements for the upcoming school year will vary by school and could change in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to sources with knowledge of the situation, Fort Bend ISD is one district that originally planned to have teachers on campus to deliver virtual instruction from their classrooms.

