Ask 2: Will virtual instruction be self-paced or will students have to log in at specific times?

Question: Will the “distance learning” be at your own pace or will there be certain hours that the kids have to be in a virtual classroom?

Answer: Virtual instruction will look different for every student depending on their grade level and the school district they’re enrolled in.

While some students will only have the option of virtual instruction in the synchronous format, which requires them to engage in a virtual classroom, others may follow an asynchronous format, allowing them the flexibility to complete their school work on their own time.

