Ask 2: Will mask accommodations be made for special needs students?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Will accommodations be made for students with special needs in regards to masks?

The answer: Students under the age of 10 and those with a disability or medical condition that prevents wearing a face covering are not required to wear a mask, per Gov. Greg Abbott’s list of exceptions from his latest executive mask order.

The Texas Education Agency says that all schools in the state will be required to comply with Abbott’s mandate if it’s still in place by the time the school year starts.

RELATED: Who is exempt from the mask mandate and what options to people with disabilities have?

Currently, school districts should be following the TEA’s Public Health Planning Guidance to end summer school instruction of the 2019-2020 school year and should use the same guidance for help in planning for the 2020-2021 school year, per the document.

Click here to learn how the TEA plans to mitigate the spread of the virus with masks and cloth face coverings for the upcoming school year.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.