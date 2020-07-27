METRO ramps up cleaning as more than 150 employees test positive since March

HOUSTON – Passenger safety is the top priority at METRO after more employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Since March, 156 METRO employees and 46 contractors have rested positive, 72 of which had no contact with the public.

According to METRO officials, two more bus operators and a cleaner have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

One bus operator last worked July 22 and in the two weeks prior, drove the following routes:

Route Date Time 56 Airline/Montrose 7/9, 7/15, 7/16, 7/19, 7/22 6:30 a.m. - 11:09 a.m. 85 Antoine/Washington 7/10, 7/17

7/13 4:57 a.m. - 9:14 a.m.

3:54 p.m. - 1:19 a.m. 86 FM 1960/Imperial Valley 7/11

7/12, 7/19

7/18 9:40 a.m. - 10:03 p.m.

4:57 a.m. - 3:34 p.m.

9:40 a.m. - 2:49 p.m. 209 Spring/Kuykendahl P&R 7/9, 7/15, 7/16 3:09 p.m. - 7:23 p.m. 306 Fallbrook Employee Shuttle 7/10, 7/17 12:47 p.m. - 4:50 p.m.

The second bus operator last drove a route on July 21 and in the two weeks prior, worked the following schedule:

Route Date Time 8 West Bellfort 7/11 4:34 a.m. - 2 p.m. 11 Almeda/Lyons 7/13 12:56 p.m. - 3:23 p.m. 63 Fondren 7/14, 7/15 2:25 p.m. - 9:39 p.m. 73 Bellfort 7/12 5:12 a .m. - 12:43 p.m. 265 West Bellfort P&R 7/13

7/21 4:32 a.m. - 9:40 a.m.

2:33 p.m. - 7:49 p.m. 297 South Point/Monroe/TMC P&R 7/21 5:04 a.m. - 8:34 a.m.

Media spokesperson, Tracy Jackson said METRO has made a point to provide as much information as possible to riders regarding potential exposure and bus routes and is encouraging people to monitor their symptoms.

“If are concerned that you may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 you should self-quarantine and avoid contact with others,” said Jackson.

METRO has ramped up cleaning efforts, provided hand sanitizer on board transit services, placed protective shields around the drivers’ seats and is requiring face coverings for everyone on board.

If passengers don’t have a face covering, METRO will provide one, METRO said.