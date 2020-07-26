Study shows increase in number of Houstonians searching for threesomes amid the pandemic

Searching for a ménage à trois in the Houston area? It appears you might not be the only one.

Houston landed in third on a recently released list of U.S. cities repping the most users of 3Fun, a threesome dating app.

The number of active users has “increased exponentially” amid the pandemic, 3Fun stated in a report. Data from the reports shows that of the 721,927 active users in the country, 9,068 users hail from Houston.

“Social distancing makes offline meetings tough because all the bars, hotels and restaurants are closed,” 3Fun spokesperson Jennifer White said. “That means most open-minded people are trying to meet new friends online during the pandemic. Once the pandemic is over, they will finally meet offline for the first time and live out their fantasies together.”

In case you’re not in the know, 3Fun describes itself as a dating app “that empowers singles and couples desiring exciting and adventurous relationships to meet people with similar likes and desires.”

Houston wasn’t the only city representing the Lone Star State on the list. San Antonio came in at sixth place and Dallas came in at ninth place.

These are the U.S. cities with the most 3Fun users, according to a report:

New York: 22,874 users Los Angeles: 12,228 users Houston: 9,068 users Chicago: 7,347 users Las Vegas: 5,744 users San Antonio: 5,375 users Philadelphia: 4,894 users Phoenix: 4,606 users Dallas: 4,509 users San Diego: 4,251 users

