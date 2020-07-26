Father charged with injury to a child following death of 2-year-old son

A father was charged with injury to a child after his two-year-old son died at a hospital Saturday, according to authorities.

On Saturday, Hicks had taken his unresponsive two-year-old son to Houston Northwest Emergency Room. Emergency room staff observed multiple injuries, both recent and healing, not consistent with the father's story about how his son was injured, according to authorities.

Shortly after, investigators were called to the scene and interviewed both Hicks and the child’s mother.

During the course of the interview, both admitted Hicks had become frustrated with the child while potty training him and struck the toddler multiple times, according to authorities.

The boy, Antonio Hicks Jr., died at a hospital on Saturday, according to authorities.

Hicks was charged with injury to a child. Pending autopsy results, those charges are expected to be upgraded, officials said.