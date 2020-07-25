Power loss causes flaring at Baytown facility; not a danger to the public, representative says

A Baytown facility lost power Saturday, causing some flaring, according to a representative of the facility.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Raven Butene-1, located at 9520 East Freeway, lost power, causing some flaring.

A representative said the incident does not present a dancer to the public. Nothing was damaged or released due to the loss of power. As of 11:40 a.m., the power remained out. It’s unclear what caused the power to go out.

Raven Butene-1 posted information about the incident shortly after it happened.

View the statement in its entirety below:

At 10:00 on 7/25/2020, an operational incident occurred at our facility. At this time, Flames, Flaring, Smoke may be noticeable to the community. We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Stay tuned to local officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.