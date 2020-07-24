Reserve Texas peace officer, volunteer firefighter charged with indecency with two minor girls, officials say

TOMBALL, Texas – A man is in custody after authorities said he behaved inappropriately with a minor after giving her and another underage girl alcohol.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said Michael Hambrick was arrested and charged with indecency with a child and providing alcohol to a minor.

The incident happened Tuesday in the 11510 block of Standing Pine Lane.

Hambrick, who is a volunteer firefighter and a reserve Texas peace officer, bought alcohol for the two minors, both of whom became so intoxicated that they blacked out, Herman’s office wrote in a release.

One of the victims told authorities that Hambrick undressed the other victim, gave her a shower and “fondled with her breasts,” according to Herman.

The victim called her parent who then called authorities, Herman said.

Both girls were released to their guardians and Hambrick was charged in connection with the crime, Herman said.

Hambrick’s bond and court information have not yet been released.