Ask 2: Can students switch between face-to-face and virtual learning throughout the school year?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Are we able to opt into online learning for the start of the year and then transition to in-person learning later? How frequently will students have the option to switch between the instruction methods?

Answer: Students are not locked into their elected instruction method from the start of the school year.

Due to the everchanging situation regarding Covid-19, most districts have said that parents will be allowed the option to have their student(s) switch between face-to-face and virtual learning at different points in the year.

Most districts have stated that transitions between instruction methods can occur only at the end of a grading period.

KPRC 2 is providing reopening outlines with the latest updates for more than 40 Houston-area school districts.

Click here to learn what your school district’s plans for instruction are and the steps for transitioning students to and from face-to-face and virtual learning.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.