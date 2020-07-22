Read the reasons a travel website named Houston the rudest city to visit in Texas

Houston is supposedly the rudest city to visit in Texas according to the travel website, Alot Travel.

The Alot Travel team created a list of the rudest cities in every state.

Among them were Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, and other popular travel destinations.

The website also listed Houston as the rudest city in Texas.

The team didn’t offer any real explanation as to why Houstonians are supposedly rude, just valid reasons to be annoyed.

“There’s millions of people crammed into one hot, humid place,” the website stated. “The traffic is so bad that it’s recommended you don’t drive, but if you don’t drive you get stuck in that awful weather.”

So, it’s hot, humid and there’s a lot of traffic, but what exactly did a Houstonian do that’s rude?