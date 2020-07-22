5 things Houstonians need to know for Wednesday, July 22

Here are things you need to know for Wednesday, July 22:

1. Woman dies of COVID-19 after giving birth to her baby while on a ventilator

A father is in mourning after his wife died of COVID-19 complications on July 19. She had just previously given birth to a healthy baby via C-section, KMSP reported.

Juan Duran’s wife, Aurora, who was pregnant with her third child, was admitted to North Memorial Hospital in Brooklyn Center located in northwestern Minneapolis with symptoms of coronavirus. By June 19, she was put on a ventilator, according to KMSP.

Doctors at North Memorial hospital determined that in order to save her and her baby’s life, she would have to have an emergency C-section, according to Duran.

Read more.

2. Pres. Trump excludes undocumented immigrants from Congressional apportionment after 2020 census

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being included in the headcount as congressional districts are redrawn, a move that drew immediate criticism and promises of court challenges on constitutional grounds.

Trump said including them in the count “would create perverse incentives and undermine our system of government.” Seats in U.S. House of Representatives are redistributed every 10 years based on changes in population found in the census.

Read more.

3. Students frustrated that college tuition remains unchanged despite most classes moving online

With the coronavirus pandemic causing colleges and universities around the country, and in Texas, to move online in the Fall 2020 semester, students and parents are now seeing virtually no change in tuition expenses.

Campus life will be dramatically different for the foreseeable future with only 20% of classes offered in-person with modifications.

KPRC 2 reached out to several universities in the Houston area and across the state for analysis.

Read more.

4. Special education teacher resigns from HISD over COVID-19 concerns

Former Houston Independent School District teacher, Meghan Hokom, said it was a difficult decision but one she was forced to make.

Hokom proffered her resignation earlier this month after learning she would be required to teach face-to-face in the classroom. As a recent heart transplant survivor Hokom has a suppressed immune system -- making it difficult to fight off infection and disease like the coronavirus.

Read more.

5. One Good Thing: Boy starts his own business to buy computer for online learning

A 12-year-old Nicaraguan boy started his own business to save money for a computer to attend online classes.

Mario Urroz says he’s been using his mother’s cell phone to do homework ever since his school closed due to the coronavirus.

With money being tight, Mario decided to start selling cacti.

Read more.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY

Dasyure [das-ee-yoor] (noun) 1. any of several nocturnal, carnivorous marsupials of the genus Dasyurus and related genera, of Australia, Tasmania and nearby islands, typically having a reddish or olive-brown coat marked with white spots; 2. also called ursine dasyure, any of several related animals, as the Tasmanian devil.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

July 22, 2003: U.S. Army Pvt. Jessica Lynch, a prisoner-of-war who was rescued from an Iraqi hospital, receives a hero’s welcome when she returns to her hometown of Palestine, West Virginia.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Love comes unseen; we only see it go.” - Henry Austin Dobson

More headlines you may be interested