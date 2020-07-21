Serial rape suspect accused of posing as a police officer before kidnapping victims, prosecutors say

HOUSTON – Tobarick Kenney, 40, is a career criminal and a sexual predator, officials say. He served 6 years in prison in 2012 for sexual assault and he now faces charges again.

Kenney now faces aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping and impersonating a police officer charges. If convicted of the new charges, Kenney could spend the rest of his life in prison.

The new charges stem from two incidents, months apart, that both happened near the intersection of Bissonnet Street and the Sam Houston Parkway.

On February 22, Kenney is accused of claiming to be a police officer and kidnapping a woman off the street. Police say he then drove her to north Houston and raped her repeatedly while holding her at gunpoint.

“He approaches the complainant, the victim. He asks for directions. She leans into the car to give him directions. He then grabs her (and) pulls her into the car. As he’s driving away, he identifies himself as a police officer,” said Assistant Harris County District Attorney Mary McFaden.

On June 27, Police say Kenney targeted another woman and kidnapped her off the street. Police say the second woman managed to escape and call for help.

The map shows where two women say they encountered Tobarick Kenney, 40, who is accused of impersonated an officer, kidnapped them and sexually assaulted one of the victims, police say. (KPRC)

Police nabbed Kenney based on the woman’s description of his car — a silver, 2009 Cadillac CTS. The car was one of the clues that tied Kenney to the incident in February, investigators said.

Prosecutors said Kenney’s alleged pattern gave him away.

“This person, Mr. Kenny, has a pattern. He has the same car he uses, the area where he finds his victims. His language of ‘Im a police officer,' impersonates a police officer to get them to behave, if you will.” McFaden explained.

Now, Houston police are looking into old cases to see if Kenney can be matched to any of them. Anyone who may have been approached by Kenney or knows someone who was is to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.