Ask 2: Will students be able to participate in their virtual classes while at daycare?

Question: Will students be able to participate in their virtual classes while at daycare?

Answer: While daycares typically group children into classes by their age or grade, they are not always from the same school or even the same district.

With this in mind, daycares that offer to assist with virtual learning this upcoming school year will have to manage different schedules and curriculum for each student.

Virtual instruction requirements vary by school district.

For example, Crosby ISD requires students in Pre-K - 4th grade to have a parent or adult who can facilitate learning each day.

All districts offering virtual instruction require that students have access to a computer and internet.

Some daycares do not allow electronic devices to be used nor do they offer wifi to children. So the ability to provide virtual learning will depend on their rules and technical ability.

