Ask 2: What measures are being implemented to keep teachers safe during face-to-face instruction?

Question: What measures are in place to keep teachers safe? What are districts doing to protect them during face-to-face instruction?

Answer: Health protocols being implemented in schools are designed to protect everyone, officials say.

Many school districts have plans underway for students, teachers, and all other staff members to undergo temperature checks, health screenings, and utilize PPE.

In addition to protecting students and teachers in the classroom, some districts have taken the extra step to limit adults’ interaction with one another by closing communal spaces such as teacher’s lounges.

