Ask 2: Will the school year be extended since they will start later in the year?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Will the school year be extended since they will start later in the year?

The answer: It depends on the district.

Each district has come up with its own plan for reopening.

For example, HISD announced that the first day of school will be postponed until Sept. 8, and the classes will be virtual until Oct. 19, according to the district. Instead of ending prior to Christmas, the HISD fall semester will end on Jan. 29, 2021.

According to the website, the school year will end on June 11 and parents will have the option to continue virtual classes through January or the end of the school year.

Unlike HISD, Katy ISD announced classes will be starting on Aug. 19. While the plan did not say anything about extending the school year, the 2020-2021 school year calendar on the district’s website shows the last day of school as May 27, 2021.

Cy-Fair ISD took yet another approach to the school year. According to the calendar, the first day of school will be on Aug. 24 and the planned last day is on May 27. However, the district has reserved the entire month of June as school closure make-up days due to the potential resurgence of coronavirus.

Much like Katy ISD, Spring Branch ISD will start on August 17 and will end on May 27, which is a typical school year. There is also a planned winter break between semesters from Dec. 18 through Jan. 5, according to the calendar.

Fort Bend ISD is also planning an August start. The first day of school, according to the calendar is Aug 12. The last day of school was planned for May 26, but the district said the calendar was approved in January before COVID-19, so modifications are being considered.

Click here to learn more about your school district’s reopening plan.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.