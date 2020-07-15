Local family gives inside look of its battle with COVID-19

HOUSTON – The Tingler family is fighting the coronavirus together.

“When my daughter started showing symptoms it was kind of a feeling of impending doom, like, crap we are having a hard time caring for ourselves if she gets the symptoms like we have, how it is going to affect her body,” Heidi Tingler said.

Three out of four of them have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including 11-year old Madilyn.

“I’m currently on day 12, my husband (Jeremy) is going on day 22 and my daughter is on day 7,” Heidi Tingler said.

Their symptoms have been mild with all three experiencing a fever, cough and body aches.

The Tingler’s have done their best to quarantine and social distance but fear their 15-year old son Isaac may soon contract the virus from being in the same home.

Isaac has quarantined himself to his room but the isolation has been tough on him.

“Not being able to physically embrace your child and them not being able to do the same for you has been difficult for him,” Issac Tingler said.

That isolation is exactly what doctors recommend though.

“The persons who’s sick should ideally try to stay in their own bedroom and ideally if they can be using their own bathroom that’s considered to be preferable,” said Dr. Prathit Kulkarni, an assistant professor of medicine in infectious diseases at Baylor College of Medicine.

Kulkarni also said frequently touched surfaces in the house should also routinely be cleaned and disinfected.

Frequently touched surfaces in the house should be routinely cleaned and disinfected.

Tingler said her family taking similar precautions and trying to stay positive.

“We are all home, we are all together and none of us had to be hospitalized,” Tingler said.