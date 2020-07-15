Ask 2: Will there be sports or extracurricular activities this upcoming school year?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Will there be sports or extracurricular activities this upcoming school year?

Answer: Several local school districts have made announcements saying athletics and extracurricular programs will be conducted in alignment with UIL guidelines.

The UIL has outlined some eligibility requirements for students to participate in sports and extracurricular activities during the 2020-21 school year.

How other clubs and campus organizations will resume varies by district.

