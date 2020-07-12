HPD officers rescue 2 women trapped inside a burning house in north Houston

HOUSTON – As flames erupted at a home in north Houston, Houston police officers forced their way into the building to save two women trapped inside, according to the Houston Fire Department.

As the officers were driving in the area around 8:20 a.m. Sunday, they saw the home on fire, contacted the Houston Fire Department and rushed to assist, ultimately forcing their way into the residence to save the two women and three dogs trapped in the home.

Once at the scene, firefighters knocked down the fire quickly, in around 16 minutes, despite initial struggles to reach the home. Several vehicles had blocked the narrow road, delaying firefighters by about a minute, authorities at the scene said.

No injuries were reported. An elderly woman was transported by ambulance to an area hospital as a precaution for possible smoke inhalation.

The women told authorities that they had heard a loud boom at the back of the house. When they went to see what had happened, they noticed that the back of the house was on fire and attempted to exit the home through the front door but struggled to open it as neither of them had the key to the dead bolt lock, according to the Houston Fire Department.

An investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is ongoing.