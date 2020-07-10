HPD searching for 81-year-old man accused of shooting former coworker

HOUSTON – An 81-year-old man was suspected of shooting a former coworker Thursday, in what may be a case of retaliation against a former coworker, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officials said the victim, a 41-year-old man, was listed in critical condition after being shot in his stomach.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot behind My Mechanic Auto Repair shop on the 2500 block of West Holcombe Blvd. around 12:45 p.m. in southwest Houston.

The gunmen fled before police arrived, but he is believed to be a former employee who was fired last week.

Police say the victim was walking to his car when the gunman appeared from behind the vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.