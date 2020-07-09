Bond set at $200K after registered sex offender accused of sexually assaulting teen boy

HOUSTON – James Lincoln Richardson, 81, is charged with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy. Richardson made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon where his bond was set at $200,000.

According to Houston police, Richardson abused the teen in September 2019 while the child was visiting Richardson at his northside home in the 7200 block of Birchtree Forest Drive in northwest Houston.

Richardson was already a registered sex offender, according to court documents. He was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child twice, he served a 12-year prison sentence in 1996.

“He is a predator and he preys on the most vulnerable population we have of young children. And he’s got years and years of history. If I have anything to say about it and the D.A. Office does this, (it) will be the last person he victimized,” said Sean Teare, an assistant attorney with the Harris County District Office.

According to investigators, Richardson met the boy and his family at a church where Richardson was a member and volunteer for a short time.

According to Pastor Edward Buford, he later learned that Richardson developed a relationship with the family and the boy outside the church. He said the family left the church and had not attended for about 9 months when he received a call from the child’s mother.

“The person that was accusing him gave me a text and said he was messing with her child and I said call the police,” Rev. Buford said.

When confronted by police, Richardson allegedly said he was “seduced” by the 14-year-old and lamented that “The hunter was hunted by his prey.”

Investigators are now trying to determine exactly who else Richardson had contact with at the church.

“We believe there may be more just in this one small community of a church. Were looking at some specific people we already believe might be victims of this individual and anyone who sees this come forward. Let us know. Let the Houston police department know,” Teare said.