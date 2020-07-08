Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Tomball, police say

TOMBALL, Texas – Authorities are searching for a driver who they say hit a man and killed and man in the Tomball area and then fled the scene.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday on the Tomball Parkway near Hirschfield Road, authorities said.

Lt. Brandon Patin with the Tomball Police Department said the vehicle was traveling northbound when the driver struck a man who was in the road. The vehicle fled the scene before police arrived, Patin said.

According to Patin, they found a heavily damaged shopping cart, which leads police to believe the vehicle in question has heavy front-end damage.

Police believe the shopping cart belonged to the victim. They are still working to determine if the man was crossing the road or just walking in it, Patin said.

Investigators are working to get surveillance video of the are in order to learn more details and possibly identify the vehicle that hit the man.