Suspect accused of punching female Harris County deputy constable in the face, officials say

HOUSTON – A man is accused of punching a female Harris County Deputy Constable in the face, resulting in her hospitalization, according to a release from Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Hermann’s Office.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a disturbance between family members in the 52000 block of Dauntless Drive, officials said.

While investigating, Victor Crockett arrived at the scene and attempted to assault one of the people involved in the disturbance, officials said. When the female deputy tried to intervene, Crockett struck her in the face with a closed fist and proceeded to assault his family member, officials said.

Other deputies at the scene arrested Crockett and the injured deputy was taken to a hospital, officials said. She expected to make a full recovery.

Crockett was booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with assault on a peace officer and assault on a family member. His bond was set at $10,000 for assaulting the deputy and received no bond for assaulting his family member, officials said.