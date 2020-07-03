Have you seen him? Authorities search for missing 74-year-old man with dementia

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 asked for the public’s help locating a missing 74-year-old man with dementia.

Danny Allen Sr. was last seen near State Hwy. 249 and Schroeder Road in Harris County on July 3.

Allen, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, was recently disgnosed with dementia, according to a release from Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

Allen was last seen wearing a gray Under Armour shirt, gray shorts and blue Crocs.

Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts is urged to call Constable Mark Herman’s Office at (281) 376-3472.